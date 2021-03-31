The company:

Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media partner for newsrooms. Join us!

We’re on the leading edge of organic and paid social media strategy, software and tech-enabled services for news.

We offer competitive compensation, as well as a strong benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and 401k ... plus a really fun, remote-work environment (before and after the pandemic).

We love to innovate and make a difference for journalists.

The position:

We’re looking for a full-time Director of Paid Social Strategy to lead our new SND Promotions department. This is a hands-on role and is ideal for someone who loves to build and optimize successful social ads. The ideal candidate will have significant, tactical experience in paid social media and robust knowledge of paid social media strategy. Applicants should have created, executed and optimized numerous effective paid social media campaigns and achieved measurable results. Facebook Blueprint certification is a big plus but not a requirement. Experience with television and/or newspaper acquisition ads is also a plus.

Ad

There will be occasional travel to conferences and client meetings, as appropriate (when considered safe to do so). Duties include:

Manage end-to-end execution of Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns across multiple clients with a hands-on approach.

Elements include implementation, budget management, performance review and optimization.

Achieve targeted ROI for social campaigns on a monthly basis.

Effectively communicate directly with clients and company leadership.

Ideate technology solutions to enhance this ‘tech-enabled service’ offering, and support the development effort.

Support Client Success Managers on campaign questions and issues.

Generate weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and/or quarterly performance reports for clients, and have ability to recognize and troubleshoot data anomalies.

Proven success with following detailed directions, multi-tasking and managing priorities.

Initial role will not include managing direct reports, but management of a future team is a possibility.

The location:

Wherever you are! This position is work-from-home (even after the pandemic!). Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space, which is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

Interested? Please apply:

Please send cover letter, resume and references to: Savannah Cokeroft at scokeroft@socialnewsdesk.com.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Social News Desk/Graham Media Ggroup is an Equal Oppty Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk/GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.