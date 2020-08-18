Commenting on Click2Houston.com gets an upgrade

The commenting system on Click2Houston.com has gotten an upgrade.

New features include:

“Trending” conversations to highlight active discussions.

A new mobile-friendly design to make it easier to contribute from phones

Faster loading times

The option to “follow” conversations on stories important to you

“Editor’s Pick” comments highlighting top contributions

Moderation upgrades to create safe, engaging spaces for thoughtful discussion

The changes rolled out on Aug. 18.

Updating to the new system retained your account, but comments made before the update were erased. It was an unfortunate, but necessary, side effect of adding the new features.

Questions about commenting? Contact us here.