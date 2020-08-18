86ºF

Station

Commenting on Click2Houston.com gets an upgrade

Tags: Commenting
photo
(Troy Blevins / Graham Media Group)

The commenting system on Click2Houston.com has gotten an upgrade.

New features include:  

  • “Trending” conversations to highlight active discussions.  
  • A new mobile-friendly design to make it easier to contribute from phones 
  • Faster loading times  
  • The option to “follow” conversations on stories important to you  
  • “Editor’s Pick” comments highlighting top contributions  
  • Moderation upgrades to create safe, engaging spaces for thoughtful discussion 

The changes rolled out on Aug. 18.  

Updating to the new system retained your account, but comments made before the update were erased. It was an unfortunate, but necessary, side effect of adding the new features.   

Questions about commenting? Contact us here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.