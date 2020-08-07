The Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) will design and lead programs and initiatives, in partnership with GMG’s leadership team, to strengthen our recruitment, training and retention efforts, enhancing a culture where all employees feel valued and empowered to do their best work. You will advance diversity through these efforts to provide a wider breadth of voices and perspectives across the company.

In this hands-on role, you will lead efforts to build our core talent, learning, and workplace culture programs to promote equity and inclusivity, strengthen our leadership capability, and attract and retain the best talent. You will create strategies, refine processes, provide reports and execute initiatives that are effective, add value and promote the GMG brand.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a trusted advisor to our Senior Leadership Team, you will provide leadership, guidance, advice, coaching, and education to infuse D&I principles and practices into our programs and drive key outcomes. You will be responsible for positioning, designing and delivering on D&I initiatives with a particular focus on workplace culture, talent acquisition, retention and training.

Collaborate with our HR Team to ensure that our recruiting pipeline and partnerships, internal mobility, professional growth, and pay and talent practices promote diversity and equity. Participate in career fairs and other outreach programs.

Collaborate with hiring managers and HR Team to attract and recruit a diverse group of qualified candidates and provide new hires a robust onboarding program.

Create strategic partnerships and educational opportunities that will enhance employee development and spur innovation and advance business performance.

Develop strategies and best practices, including mentoring programs, for unlocking the full potential of our leaders and employees.

Build out our learning through use of data and employee voices to design and deliver programs that foster growth for leadership and high potential talent across the company.

Evaluate effectiveness of programs and identify insights that will drive continuous improvement and help nurture a more inclusive culture.

QUALIFICATIONS:

8+ years of experience managing inclusion and diversity programs, specifically in the areas of sourcing, recruiting, employee development, engagement and retention.

Passion for recruitment and retention with a proven track record of designing programs and initiatives that result in measurable progress.

Strong collaborative skills in bringing together energy and resources, both internally and externally, that fosters dialogue and education.

Superior change management capabilities with effective relationship building skills across the organization.

Communications guru with a penchant for using all available channels to make even the most complex of concepts easier to understand.

Must exercise good judgement and discretion; maintain confidentiality. Excellent analytical and decision-making skills.

Must be able to function in a dynamic, fast-paced environment amidst a fast-changing industry.

Working knowledge of employment law.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent required; advanced degree preferred.

Graham Media Group is comprised of 7 local media hubs, Graham Digital and Social News Desk, delivering local news, programming, advertising and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts and audio devices.

LOCATION: Graham Media Group, 161 N. Clark St., Ste 2900, Chicago, IL. This job can be remote in any one of our markets as appropriate.

Send resume and references to: careers@grahammedia.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and preemployment drug screen.

GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.