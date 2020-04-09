Local broadcasters collaborate on effort that encourages Houstonians to work together, fight COVID-19

A group of four Houston broadcast media outlets have joined forces for a one-of-a-kind effort encouraging Houstonians to work together to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

In a gesture of community solidarity, television stations KPRC 2, FOX 26, KHOU 11, and CW39 Houston collaborated on “In This Together,” a public service campaign addressing the act of social distancing in the battle against COVID-19.

“We’re all fighting the same fight alongside our fellow Houstonians,” says Jerry Martin, KPRC 2 VP/General Manager. “This unique effort gives a clear, unified message to our community, ‘We’re in This Together.’"

The locally produced public service announcements, aimed at delivering a positive note of encouragement to our friends and neighbors, will begin airing later this week across Houston airwaves.

“CW39 Houston is very proud to join arms with our Houston broadcast brethren to promote this timely effort and come together as one to combat our current challenges," said Harvey Saxer, CW39 HOUSTON Station Manager.

The three :30 PSAs feature a who’s-who of familiar Houston news anchors, including KPRC 2’s Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Dominique Sachse and Kris Gutierrez; KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol, Len Cannon, Ron Trevino, David Paul and Mia Gradney; FOX 26’s José Griñan, Jonathan Martin, Kaitlin Monte and Melissa Wilson; and CW39’s Shannon LaNier, Sharron Melton and Maria Sotolongo.

“This collaboration is so much more than just a promotional campaign; it’s about Texans coming together to help Texans. We are a vital public service and recognize that this crisis requires the unprecedented effort to maintain staff safety, while keeping viewers informed. Putting aside our competitive nature for the greater good is what Texans do.” said D’Artagnan Bebel, SVP/General Manager Fox 26 & My 20.

You can watch the “In This Together,” public service campaign here.