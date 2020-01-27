KPRC-TV 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliated station, is in search of a New Business / Digital Sales Account Executive. This role provides strategic and visionary leadership to potential clients while contributing to the growth of the station. The Account Executive shows excellent communication and negotiation skills and maintains a positive attitude.

Responsibilities:

The primary goal of the Account Executive is to generate new revenue using strategic prospecting tools and by composing and presenting compelling, multi-platform marketing solutions. They must be able to develop new revenue for all properties including: KPRC, MeTV and Click2Houston.com. The Account Executive will also be expected to outperform the competition in the market by:

· Positioning KPRC and Graham Media as a full service media company

· Becoming proficient with industry trends and competition

· Negotiating business in a timely manner

· Providing exceptional customer service

· Achieving sales objectives/budgets

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of sales and / or digital sales experience preferred

· Exceptional written and oral communication skills

· Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications

· Experience with Wide Orbit and Salesforce preferred

· College degree preferred

Who You Are:

· Goal Oriented...you're known for exceeding your sales goals

· Experienced in building pipeline of prospects & closing deals

· Persistent with follow-up

· Have excellent time management and organizational skills

· A great listener that understands the value of asking effective questions

· Love to tell compelling stories which provide valuable perspectives about a prospect's business

· You have previously sold complex solutions with multiple products and/or services

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume via email to:

Krystan LaChance, Local Sales Manager

klachance@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.