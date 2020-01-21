Anchor-Evening Newscast

KPRC-TV- Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Television Anchor to join our News Team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for an anchor who will engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must have excellent news judgment and take on a leadership role in the newsroom, working closely with producers, executive producers and reporters in the field. Candidates must have strong live reporting skills, be comfortable handling continuing live coverage scenarios and master the ability to field anchor major breaking news and live events. We are looking for anchors who have deep sources in the community and can leverage those sources for coverage of important stories to help us win on all platforms.

You must be a strong writer and a creative storyteller. You will be expected to report exclusive special assignment stories for key newscasts, including setting up interviews, working with photographers to shoot the stories and write them for air and online publication.

Qualifications:

• Five years of successful anchoring AND reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline-driven environment

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of current computer software

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

David Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.