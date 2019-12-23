KPRC-TV 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is seeking a highly-motivated digital journalist to help Click2Houston.com become the dominant news source in the country's fourth largest city.

Responsibilities The Senior Content Editor (PM) will be responsible for guiding KPRC 2’s afternoon and evening online coverage ensuring we’re reacting to news as it breaks. This position will lead the digital portion of the TV afternoon news meeting and prepare the digital plan for the remainder of the day. This is a content-producing role and this individual will write and create additional content as needed.

We’re seeking a journalist who thinks reader-first and understands how to use formats and tools to best tell stories for today’s digital reader.

You should be able to jump right into a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment. Hours will include early afternoons through the evening.

The ideal candidate will have several years of experience with online news, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system.

Duties • Offers content support and guidance to the afternoon digital content producers, ensuring we are on top of news as it develops. • Along with the digital director, builds and executes the afternoon/evening content plan and improves the plan through creativity and metrics. Ensures this plan includes updated content throughout the shift at critical times. • Along with the digital director, creates a content plan for the next day, ensuring there is updated content by hour and actual content is scheduled to ensure a successful morning for the digital team. • Works with executive producers and the assignment desk in an effort to stay on top of what news is breaking and updating the website in a timely manner. • Along with the digital director, works with reporters on their digital formats and encourages use of social media tools (i.e. Facebook Live). • Assists in running the afternoon digital team meeting, updates the team on reporter stories and helps assign digital-only stories to the team. • Keeps an eye on interesting stories in the market, ensuring we are creating a balanced news report of breaking news, weather, sports and lifestyle.

Qualifications

• Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test). • Sound editorial judgment. • An understanding of metrics for digital, social environments • College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred. • Proficient with digital tools • Excellent written and verbal communication skills. • Knowledge of Houston and surrounding area

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume via email to: David Arkin, Director of Digital and Enterprising Content darkin@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.