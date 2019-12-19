News Assignment Editor (Temporary)

KPRC 2 is searching for a temporary News Assignment Editor. The ideal candidate must know how to use modern technology, especially social media, and must be able to dig for a story from start to finish. If you're a great multi-tasker and thrive in a fast paced environment we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

• Responding quickly and efficiently to Breaking News

• Setting up News stories

• Dispatches News crews

• Helps plan daily and long term coverage

• Monitors websites and social media sources

• Communicates the editorial and operational needs of the assignment desk to crews and reports

• Monitors and advances developing stories

• Answers incoming calls, makes beat calls

• This is a temporary position, expected to last about 90 days

Qualifications:

• 2+ years' experience working in local television news required

• Ability to demonstrate journalistic judgment and skills, including the ability to write news copy for digital platforms and for broadcast

• Must be able to adapt and work in a fast-paced, deadline driven work environment.

• Must be able to work weekends and holidays as needed

• 4 year College degree preferred but not required

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply, please send resume via email to:

Mike Lopez, Assignment Desk Manager

mlopez@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.