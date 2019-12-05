KPRC – TV Channel 2, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas is looking for an experienced full-time television sports producer. KPRC aggressively covers the Houston Texans, Astros, Rockets, major NCAA sports, and local high schools.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will oversee the complete preparation of assigned sportscasts including photography, writing stories and coordinating with anchors, reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and the production department. Responsibilities also include knowledge of current events to participate in editorial process and control room experience.The successful candidate will need to be qualified as an Multi Media Journalist (MMJ) to help supplement content when needed.

This position will also be responsible for our digital sports coverage. Successful candidate must be able to write and produce original and other content for publication on Click2Houston.com, KRPC2 social media accounts and the Friday Football Frenzy app.

Must be prepared to work irregular shifts including weekends, early mornings, nights, holidays, and be available for breaking news.

Qualifications

Extensive knowledge of local and national sports

Must have Multi Media Journalism Experience

Must have at least two (2) years of experience shooting, writing and producing local sports news

Minimum of two years sports editing experience

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Must have the ability to work in fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Job Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume via email to:

Dave Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.