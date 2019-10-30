Producer, Special Projects (Part-Time)

KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, Texas, is searching for an experienced television Special Projects Producer to create compelling topical special reports.

Responsibilities: The successful candidate will possess the following skills, amongst others: mastery of contemporary TV production techniques, experience with longer form TV journalism, sharp writer, ability to manage multiple projects at the same time, an interest in current events, creative idea person, accomplished manager of human and other resources, and the ability to produce TV newscasts and special news projects. • Develop story ideas, paying special attention to local trends and current events • Conduct research, set up interviews, field produce, log and write packages • Work closely with station anchors, reporters and editors to incorporate high end production techniques • Create exclusive promotable content for digital platforms, including Click2Houston • Review work with Executive Producer, Special Projects • Work with creative services department on the promotion of special reports

Qualifications: • 2+ years' experience in broadcast news, preferably in a small to medium market preferred • Broadcast writing experience, will be required to provide samples of work • College degree in journalism, communications or broadcasting preferred • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required • Maintain flexible hours to complete tasks on deadlines • Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures • Knowledge of INews, Edius, Vertigo, and Lakana a plus

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume via email: Bryan Luhn, Executive Producer, Special Projects bluhn@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.