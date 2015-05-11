KPRC’s Senior Scholarship Winner: Don Huynh

HOUSTON – Channel 2's Britta Merwin and Jennifer Reyna took a trip to Jersey Village High School to surprise a deserving student with a $2,000 scholarship.

Don Huynh is the president of the school's National Honor Society and works part-time to contribute to his house-hold's expenses.

Don was recently promoted at his local pharmacy and hopes to continue his studies at the University of Houston to become a certified pharmacist.

Also he is motivated to give back to the community by offering his service to young children and the elderly.