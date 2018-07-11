Yes, Alex Bregman is clutch: Here are 4 recent memorable Astros walk-offs

HOUSTON - We have all grown to love Alex Bregman, even though the All-Star third baseman has only been on the team since 2016 and has only played in 295 games in the big leagues.

The Astros drafted Bregman with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft after three stellar seasons at LSU. What some people may not know is that Bregman was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 2012 draft, when he was a high school senior.

Bregman has made a name for himself, collecting a number of memorable hits in his short tenure in Houston while also showing an incredible knack for making jaw-dropping plays at the hot corner, a position he didn't play regularly until he got called up by the Astros.

The move made sense when Bregman got the call, because the Astros have another All-Star -- shortstop Carlos Correa -- who has shown an uncanny ability to deliver in clutch situations at the plate as well.

Bottom line: Bregman and Correa are deadly at the plate with the game on the line.

Here's a look at four recent walk-off wins that stand out:

Oct. 30, 2017 - Bregman leads Astros to World Series Game 5 victory

One of the most iconic wins in franchise history, in this one: Bregman delivered a 10th inning, two-out, walk-off single to left field off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to win Game 5 of the 2017 World Series and give Houston a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jansen actually entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and worked around a two-out double by Yuli Gurriel to force extra innings. Joe Musgrove pitched the top of the 10th inning, avoiding any damage despite a one-out single.

These plays led up to one of the most memorable wins in Astros' franchise history.

Jansen retired Evan Gattis on a groundout and Marwin Gonzalez on a swinging strikeout before hitting Brian McCann with a pitch and walking George Springer. Derek Fisher entered the game as a pinch runner for McCann just before Bregman smoked a line-drive single to left-center field, bringing Fisher around to score the game-winning run. Man, was that fun.

Oct. 14, 2017 - Correa delivers in Game 2 of ALCS

There is an argument that the Astros wouldn't have even been in the aforementioned game if it weren't for this Correa hit in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series last season.

Justin Verlander pitched one of the most dominant games in team history by firing nine innings of one-run ball and striking out 13 Yankees in the process. His domination led up to Correa's moment in the spotlight in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out.

Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to face left-handed hitter, Josh Reddick, who struck out swinging.

Chapman then faced Jose Altuve, who singled through the left side of the infield for a single, bringing Correa to the plate.

Correra worked the count full before smoking a double to the gap in right-center field. Altuve sped around the bases and would have been out by a mile, but Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez dropped the ball, allowing Altuve to score and giving the Astros a 2-0 lead in the ALCS.

April 7, 2018 - Bregman delivers infield popup walk-off

In a 0-0 game in the bottom of the 10th inning, Bregman came to the plate against the Padres with Fisher on second base, again.

Earlier in the inning, McCann had reached base on a single and was pinch-run for by Fisher, again. Fisher stole second before Jake Marisnick lined out and Springer struck out swinging, bringing Bregman to the plate with two outs.

The Padres made a pitching change before facing Bregman, who worked a full count before popping a ball up high in the infield.

Several Padres infielders closed in on the ball as it fell harmlessly to the ground, allowing Fisher to score from second and giving the Astros an improbable 1-0 victory.

July 10, 2018 - Bregman does it again

In this game, Hinch brought in recently demoted Ken Giles with a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning.

After allowing three straight singles, which resulted in one run, Hinch pulled Giles and put in Hector Rondon. Rondon allowed the A's to tie the score and force extra innings.

Stephen Piscotty gave Oakland a 5-4 lead with a solo homer off Collin McHugh in the top of the 11th inning.

Oakland closer Blake Trerinen walked Josh Reddick and allowed a single to Kyle Tucker, moving Reddick to third. Tony Kemp grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Reddick and tying it up 5-5. Springer flied out to right for the first out of the inning, bringing Bregman to the plate once again with a chance to win a game for the Astros.

Bregman fell behind in the count, but got a 1-2 pitch he was able to make contact with, hitting what appeared to be a foul ball short down the first-base line.

The ball had a lot of spin, though, and spun back into the field of play. A's catcher Jonathan Lucroy fielded the ball in play, making it a fair ball, and attempted to tag Bregman out, but he dropped the ball.

Bregman broke into a sprint toward first, and Tucker was moving on the play and had made it to third base at about the time Lucroy picked the ball up for a second time.

Lucroy then attempted to throw Bregman out at first, but the ball struck Bregman in the helmet and sailed into foul territory, allowing Tucker to score and giving the Astros a 6-5 win.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.