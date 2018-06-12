Would Lebron James come play with the Houston Rockets?

HOUSTON - The NBA offseason is always a whirlwind, and with the biggest name in the league potentially searching for a new team to play for, the rumors are running rampant.

In an appearance on an ESPNLA show Monday, Maria Ridenour, of the Akron Beacon Journal, shared an interesting take about LeBron’s thoughts on the city of Houston.

“I think the teams that have been mentioned are desirable places to live,” Ridenour said. “I will tell you this — I heard this from his own lips when we were in Houston this season, that he does not like Houston as a city. So, that would require him moving to a place he’s not crazy about.”

James' teammate Dwyane Wade also weighed in on The King's thoughts.

“I think, at this point in his life, it’s more so of a lifestyle thing, of where my family is going to be the most comfortable and where I’m going to be the most happiest at, because, basketballwise, he’s so great that he can bring along and take along whoever,” Wade said on FOX Sports Radio.

If James is looking to win a championship, the Rockets seem to make a lot of sense, given the team's recent track record against the Warriors, but James may opt to remain in the Eastern Conference, where he plays against less superior competition and has an easier road to the finals.

Other reporters seem to think that, although Houston has been linked a lot in the talks, the city is falling out of contention to gain James' services.

"Houston has been linked a lot. I’ve been told that that’s not a realistic option," Chris Haynes, of ESPN, said.

James said his decision will not rely solely on basketball. He said the comfort of his family will also come into play.

James and Chris Paul are longtime friends, so maybe CP3 can do some convincing to get James to change his mind about the greatest city in the country.

