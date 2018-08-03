World Series rematch: Astros face Dodgers in weekend series in LA

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros steals second base against Logan Forsythe #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES - The last time the Astros played the Dodgers, Houston celebrated its first World Series title in history.

This time around, Houston takes on Los Angeles while holding a five-game lead over the Mariners in the American League West division. The Dodgers, who hold a one-game lead over the Diamondbacks in the National League West, enter the series locked in a tight playoff picture in the NL. Four teams in the NL West are within five games of the division lead.

With about 50 games remaining in the season, the series can play a significant role in playoff positioning down the stretch.

The Astros lineup will look a little different this weekend, with reigning-MVP Jose Altuve on the disabled list and and Carlos Correa rehabbing in the minor leagues.

The Dodgers have gone through a bit of a facelift as well, trading for Manny Machado and Brian Dozier before the trade deadline this week.

The three-game weekend series is the only time the Astros and Dodgers play each other during the regular season.

Here's a look at the pitching matchups this weekend.

Friday: Justin Verlander (10-6, 2.24 ERA) vs. Alex Wood (7-5, 3.68 ERA)

Saturday: Lance McCullers Jr. (10-6, 4.06 ERA) vs. Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.48 ERA)

Sunday: Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.55 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (4-4, 3.65 ERA)

