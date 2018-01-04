Without James Harden, Rockets attempt to clinch season series against the Warriors

The Houston Rockets have led the Western Conference much of the year, though their recent skid allowed the Golden State Warriors to each pass them in the standings. A Houston win tonight would even the two teams in the loss column and couple that with the Rockets season opening win at Golden State, the Rockets would clinch the season series against the Warriors.

"They are the defending champions,” Chris Paul said.

"It was a hard-fought game to open up the season, of course now we want to protect the home court. We’re out there to win.”

Of course the Rockets will be without James Harden tonight, he’ll miss the next two to three weeks at least with a hamstring injury.

“The goal was for us to play together,” Paul joked.

“But we have plenty of guys who know how to play and we’re going to go out there let James do what he needs to do to get better will go out there and do it we do.”

While the Rockets will miss Harden’s scoring punch as the league’s leading scorer, the Warriors will also be without Kevin Durant, who will miss the game with a strained calf.



