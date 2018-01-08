Winter Olympics are just 1 month away

HOUSTON - Monday marks just one month away from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Team USA is starting to take shape.

We now know who will be on the U.S. figure skating team. Bradie Tennell, 19, is leading the ladies in her first Olympics, while Nathan Chen, 18, and his five quads have him as the gold medal favorite on the men's side.

The games begin Feb. 8 and KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com is your home for full Olympics coverage. The opening ceremony will be held Feb. 9.

