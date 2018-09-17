Winless Texans look for wake-up call versus NY Giants

Deshaun Watson is tackled by Jurrell Casey during the Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Texans are off to a disappointing 0-2 start to their new season. They know they let one get away Sunday in Nashville in a 20-17 loss to the Titans.

Head coach Bill O'Brien addressed the media Monday morning.

"We have been in it in the fourth quarter in both games. We have a lot of football left, but we have to get it going. There are positive things we are doing, but we have to keep working and correct things," O'Brien said.

After two games, the Texans top honor is leading the NFL in rushing. That's something to build off of, but at this point, it is all about getting on track and into the win column.

The Texans Sunday will host the Giants, who are also 0-2, in their home opener. One win can be the wake-up call the Texans need.

"There is no doubt of the makeup in this room," tight end Ryan Griffin said. "We know we are close so we will regroup, look at film and correct our mistakes. We will be ready."

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said the team is down but far from out with 14 games left.

"Two tough losses, but we will start on the Giants today and by Wednesday be ready," he said.

The Texans and Giants kickoff at 12 p.m. Sunday at NRG Stadium.

