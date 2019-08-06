Why Houston Baptist believes the time to win on the football field is now

HOUSTON - The Houston Baptist Huskies have officially opened their 2019 football camp settling for nothing less than a major turnaround.

HBU, which launched it’s program in 2013, begins it’s 7th overall season following back to back 1-10 campaigns.

HOW HBU’S PROGRAM WAS BORN

In 2011 officials at HBU decided the time was right to dive in and make a commitment to college football and they haven’t looked back.

Head Coach Vic Shealy has been at the helm since April of 2012 becoming the school’s first ever head football coach. He and his staff have slowly built a reputation across the Greater Houston area as a program that is showing signs of maturity and one ready to take a next step.

TIME TO WIN IN 2019

At HBU the time to win is now and they don’t hesitate making that clear that this fall they expect to get the results they’re going after.

Recruiting has been fruitful as Shealy and his staff have made inroads throughout the city and surrounding area building the Husky program one player at a time.

Here's a list of HBU standouts getting attention throughout the Southland Conference. QB Bailey Zappe led the Southland in 2018 with 23 touchdowns.

HUSKIES 2019 WATCH LIST

WR JERRETH STERNS WR SOPHOMORE (2ND TEAM All-Southland Conference)

DL ANDRE WALKER DL SENIOR ( 2nd TEAM All-Southland Conference )

LB CALEB JOHNSON LB JUNIOR ( 2nd TEAM All-Southland Conference )

QB BAILEY ZAPPE QB JUNIOR ( Led Southland Conference with 23 TDS)

The HBU Schedule begins August 31 on the road at UTEP with their home opener the following Saturday, September 7 against Texas Wesleyan.

QUOTABLE FROM HEAD COACH VIC SHEALY

“Patience is growing thin. We are impatient. It’s been fun to see our kids nad leadership. Confidence and belief, Last year we were close and many games we didn’t win in the 4th quarter. We have more confidence and capability. I’m optimistic that this bunch can do something special.”

“We feel like we are out-recruiting our previous class. Football is a game of numbers. You have to have a lot of good players and this is by far our most athletic bunch from top to bottom.”

“Our league has become where anyone can beat anyone. You see the mid pack is zooming ahead fast and there is more parity and the coaching is strong in this league and I think we’ll make a lot of noise in this league this year too.”

