Who knew? A vegetable that will cool you down

ATLANTA - There is a new way to keep your head cool on the baseball field, and it isn’t a cold wet rag.

You can find it in your grocery store produce section.

Perry Hill, first base coach for the Marlins, was captured on camera putting fresh iced-down lettuce inside his hot helmet. He did this every inning before he took the field during a game Monday in Atlanta.

Perry swears the lettuce keeps his head cooled off during the summer.

Some people wonder if other vegetables could have the same results, such as iced-down cabbage or even frozen green peas.

Lettuce show you what @Marlins first base coach Perry Hill uses to keep his noggin feeling fresh when the temperature gets turned up. What food products do you use to keep cool in the summer? #JustGettinStarted pic.twitter.com/GE9MMj8aPl — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 13, 2018

