Who knew? A vegetable that will cool you down

By Sandra Gonzalez

ATLANTA - There is a new way to keep your head cool on the baseball field, and it isn’t a cold wet rag.
You can find it in your grocery store produce section.

Perry Hill, first base coach for the Marlins, was captured on camera putting fresh iced-down lettuce inside his hot helmet. He did this every inning before he took the field during a game Monday in Atlanta.

Perry swears the lettuce keeps his head cooled off during the summer.

Some people wonder if other vegetables could have the same results, such as iced-down cabbage or even frozen green peas.

