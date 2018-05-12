Whitecaps get late goal from Waston to tie Dynamo 2-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Defender Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time and the Vancouver Whitecaps twice battled back from a goal down for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.

With the Whitecaps desperately searching for the equalizer, midfielder Felipe sent a long ball toward the goal. Striker Kei Kamara headed the ball toward the net. The 6-foot-5 Waston leaped into the air and headed it into the goal.

Jose Aja had tied the game at 1 in the first half with his first MLS goal. Aja came close to scoring a second goal late in the game when a header hit the side of the goal.

Mauro Manotas scored in the 90th minute to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead.

The Dynamo had survived several Vancouver scoring chances. With time ticking off the clock, Arturo Alvarez took a shot that was blocked, but Manotas controlled the rebound and fired it into the Whitecaps goal.

Forward Tomas Martinez also scored for Houston (3-3-1), which hasn't won on the road this season (0-1-3) and is winless in its last 10 regular-season away games (0-3-7). The Dynamo have never won in Vancouver (0-6-2).

Vancouver (4-5-2) is 1-3-1 in the last four games and has been outscored 13-5.

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe made his first start for Vancouver after Stefan Marinovic sprained his left knee in training Thursday. Rowe, acquired in a trade from the LA Galaxy in December, last started Aug. 12, 2017.

