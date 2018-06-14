Where to watch World Cup games in Houston

HOUSTON - Whether you call it soccer, futbol, le foot or football, the World Cup 2018 is underway and here's how to watch the matches.

All of the World Cup games will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Sports 1, so check your satellite or cable provider to find the channels.

The matches run from Thursday through July 15. Check out a schedule here.

If you aren't watching from the comforts of your home (or office), then here's a look at some local watering holes where you can catch World Cup action:

Pitch 25 Beer Park

2120 Walker St, Houston, TX 77003

Brian Ching's new pub features plenty of TVs to catch the games.

Lucky's Pub

801 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003 (also locations in the Heights and Katy)

A favorite of Dynamo fans.

Bar Munich

2616 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006

They are opening early to show several Cup games.

The Maple Leaf Pub

514 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77006

This hockey pub is also a great place to watch soccer, with solid beer selections.

Nick's Place

2713 Rockyridge Dr, Houston, TX 77063

More than 40 TVs along with good food offerings.

Richmond Arms

5920 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057

This British pub is showing every Cup game with daily beer specials and raffle prize giveaways.

The West End - A Public House

5320 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Great beer selection and pub food.

Christian's Tailgate

Locations in downtown, the Heights, West U., Midtown, Energy Corridor

Great sports bar with good burgers.

The King's Head Pub

1809 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077

English pub with bar grub and beer. Showing every game.

The Phoenix on Westheimer

1915 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

Traditional pub favorites. Open for all World Cup matches.

The Gorgeous Gael

5555 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005

Official watch location for ESPN Houston.

