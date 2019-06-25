Where do the Texans go from here? Sports Radio 610's John Lopez, Landry Locker weigh in

HOUSTON - The countdown is on to a new Texans training camp. Tuesday will mark the first official workout at NRG Park and the Methodist Training Center.

Are you ready? We all know the answer to that. This is Houston and we love our football.

The question, though, centers on the team itself and the organizational structure that is currently in place.

There is still no general manager since the firing of Brian Gaine and with all quiet at the team headquarters, all indications are that the team is prepared to enter this season with a “GM by committee” approach.

Will it work? Is this really the way to do business? Is Jack Easterby a guy that has GM potential? Will the Texans get through this season and then pursue New England’s Nick Caserio?

Sportsradio 610’s John Lopez and Landry Locker, co-hosts of “In the Loop” weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., joined Randy McIlvoy and Adam Wexler on Sports Sunday.

Watch some of that conversation on the State of the Texans in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.