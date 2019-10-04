What's happening right now at the Astros game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 06: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros doubles in a run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

AFTER THE GAME:

IT'S GAME TIME:

Jose Altuve makes first home run of the game!

There it is. Altuve 2-run HR. 98-mph at the top of the zone. #Astros up 2-0 in the 5th. @KPRC2 @SportsTalk790 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) October 4, 2019

2 run HR for Altuve in 5th. 2-0 #Astros . Glasnow done after 76 pitches and a good outing. #ALDS — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 4, 2019

Astros update at bottom of fifth.

Score remains 0-0 at the end of fourth inning.

Five left on bases...

That's 5 LOB for #Astros thru 3 innings after Alvarez caught looking w/ bases full. #ALDS — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) October 4, 2019

Bases are loaded in third inning.

Fans inside Minute Maid Park chant "MVP" as Alex Bregman steps into the box.

MVP chants inside MMP for @ABREG_1 as he steps into the box for his 1st 2019 postseason AB. #TakeItBack — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) October 4, 2019

PREGAME:

Jack Ingram performs the national anthem.

Moment of silence in remembrance of Harris County deputy Dhaliwal.

MOMENT OF SILENCE: A beautiful moment remembering #HCSO Deputy Sandeep #Dhaliwal at the Houston Astros game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty last week and was laid to rest on Wednesday. #astros #tampabayrays #houston #htx #houtx pic.twitter.com/jkoJvCfUFI — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) October 4, 2019

Pregame ceremonies take place inside Minute Maid Park.

It all starts today! ALDS Game 1 pregame ceremonies LIVE from Minute Maid Park! #TakeItBack https://t.co/nwuGBwBBCV — Houston Astros (@astros) October 4, 2019

