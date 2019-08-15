What you can expect from NRG's new menu items

HOUSTON - Hot dogs and nachos have always been a staple at NRG Stadium for fans, but the Houston Texans and stadium have partnered with several popular restaurants to enhance the in-stadium experience.

Here is what you can expect from each concession stand:

General concessions:

Food:

- Killen's Barbecue Frito Pit: The barbecue restaurant will be serving up its smoked brisket chili served on Fritos and topped with cheddar cheese. Stands will be located in sections 109 and 129.

- HTX Brisket Melt: The restaurant will feature its grilled cheese brisket sandwich, served with a house-made peach barbecue sauce and spicy pork rinds. Stands will be located in sections 351, 323, 520 and 548.

Drinks:

- Red Diamond fresh-brewed tea kiosk: Fans can enjoy several fresh, flavored teas in section 109.

New restaurants:

- Gringo's Tex-Mex (located in sections 118 and 138): The restaurant will feature its Gringo's Sampler and Gringo's Street Tacos.

- BB's Tex-Orleans Cafe (located in sections 112 and 132): The Cajun-inspired restaurant will feature its Cajun Empanada, Shrimp Po' Boy and Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewer.

- Curds & Cakes (located in sections 123 and 103): It will serve its Bucket of Fried Cheese Curds and original or Blue Moon jalapeno beer-battered cheese curds.

Club-level concessions:

Food:

- The Original Ninfa's will serve it beef brisket tinga. It will be located in sections 336 and 309.

- Chris Shepherd will serve its bacon sausage dog with pimento cheese on a pretzel bun, located in sections 339 and 311.

- Goode Co. BBQ will serve its assorted Grab N Go items, located in sections 334 and 308.

Drinks:

- Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar: The drink will be topped with shrimp, candied bacon and chicken wings as well as a new assortment of mixers, spices and garnishes.

Restaurants:

- Dish Society will serve its shrimp and grits entree topped with bacon crumbles. Stands will be in section 333 and 305.

Suite level:

Food:

- Chris Shepherd will serve its PB&J wings and bacon sausage dog, chicken and biscuits and popcorn shrimp with corn butter aioli.

- Killen's Barbecue will serve its pork belly burnt ends.

Restaurants:

Hugo Otega will feature its beef cheek with sope, empanadas de platano and miniature Mexican cookies.

Goode Co. Seafood will feature its Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocados.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.