What were the Astros saying after the game 3 win

HOUSTON - After dropping the first two games of the World Series at home, the Houston Astros went to Washington and took game 3, 4-1, behind stellar pitching from six different hurlers.

Zack Greinke made the start and allowed just one run over 4.2 innings, then Josh James, Brad Peacock, Will Harris, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna recorded the final 13 outs without allowing a run.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced after the win that rookie Jose Urquidy will make the start in game four Saturday night.

Here are some of the top quotes from the Astros after the win:

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley

Q. How do you think that players-only meeting helped you guys recalibrate going into Game 3?

A: I think we have a lot of veteran leaders in our locker room that have been here before. A lot of guys that played in the World Series before and know what it takes. And like I said before, we have a lot of faith in one another, a lot of confidence in one another. And just wanted to make sure we know that we still had it, we still were going to play as a team and making sure they know there's a lot of games left.



Q. When a guy like Alex Bregman is struggling the way he is right now what can you guys as teammates do to kind of help him along?

A: This is a team effort, everyone is picking up one another regardless of who's at the plate, what's going on. I'm not worried about Alex. You saw what he did. He's a great player. He had some good at-bats, he lined out, he hit the ball hard. He'll find his breaks. I can't wait to see him come out tomorrow, I'm ready. You be ready, too.

Astros reliever Will Harris

Q. Do you feel the team felt pressure? Did the team understand the historic aspect of falling behind 3-0? Was that part of the mindset?

A: Yeah, I mean, "pressure" is I don't think the right -- we understood the situation we were in, obviously. This is postseason baseball. A lot of guys in that clubhouse have been here. A lot of us were in that series when we went and got swept in New York in 2017 and came back home and knew we had to win two. Game 7 in Dodger Stadium in '17.



A lot of us have been through this. We understood where we were coming in. We understood today we needed to play our best brand of baseball. And hopefully that was going to be good enough to get a win, and today it was. And then tomorrow it's just a matter of doing that same thing.



Every man in there was aware of where we were and understood that today was an important -- to do your job today as well as you could was very important.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch

Q. What did you see from your team tonight? You mentioned last night if you can win Game 3 the story starts to change, we can write different things. It seemed a much more aggressive team with the stolen bases. It wasn't just home runs, it was doubles, Altuve kind of got you started and everyone else followed.

A: We just had a nice team win. We did a lot of things well tonight. It was hard. This is a really good team. So you have to earn everything you have against them and take opportunities when they present themselves. And I think our guys came into the game in a great mindset. I said that before that.



And then I think we just went out and played. I thought our at-bats were good. I thought some of our outs were really good I think in terms of the quality at-bat.



And then our pitching was phenomenal. I think Zack being able to get through traffic quite a bit. Josh James coming in, getting a big punch-out of Zimmerman was huge. Will Harris going one plus getting through a tough part of the lineup. And then Osuna closing it out. Joe Smith had a good inning. I mean, everybody had traffic, both sides, where we were all over the base paths on both sides. The at-bats we hadn't won in our favor in Houston, we did a little bit better in those at-bats.

