What we learned about the Texans in their 2nd preseason game

Joe Webb #5 of the Houston Texans looks to pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans took down the Detroit Lions 30-23 at NRG Stadium, getting a great performance from the first unit, while getting a better idea of what players may make the back end of the 53-man roster.



FIRST TEAM SCORING

DeShaun Watson and much of the first team played in the first series, and Watson had no problem moving the offense down the field for a score. Watson went 5-7 with 60 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins made 2 catches for 17 yards and a score.

TIGHT ENDS STAND OUT

Tight end still isn’t settled going into the season, but Jordan Thomas and Jarell Adams stood out Saturday. Thomas made two catches for 17 yards, and made a touchdown catch called back on holding. Adams had the play of the game with an incredible stiff arm.

RUNNING BACK BATTLE

Bill O’Brien has consistently said special teams will have an impact on who makes the roster, and strong special teamer Buddy Howell may have solidified a spot with his rushing effort Saturday. Howell was the main ballcarrier, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Damarea Crockett had a solid day, rushing for 32 yards on 8 carries, while Josh Ferguson and Karan Higdon struggled.

BIG PLAY DEFENSE

After turning the ball over 4 times in Green Bay to only one forced, Houston tied the turnover battle against another NFC North foe. The Texans forced a fumble and picked up an interception from Derrick Baity Jr. Davin Bellamy recovered a big fumble, leading to a Texans touchdown.



SMITH MAKES PLAY FOR #4 RECEIVER SPOT

Known for his speed, Vyncint Smith showed it off Saturday with a 31-yard touchdown catch, getting behind the defense. Smith has played well in much of training camp, and now has an impressive touchdown to show for it in a preseason game.

DeAndre Carter is back from injury and returned a kick for 24 yards, and a punt for 8 yards. With Keke Coutee fumbling a punt in Green Bay, then getting hurt – Carter may have a leg up on the return job. Carter added three catches for a team-leading 40 yards.







