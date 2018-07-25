What to know about The Greenbrier where Texans hold training camp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - The Houston Texans open their 2018 training camp at the site of the historic The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy is there to cover the training camp.

Here's what to know about camp this week:

America's Resort

The Greenbrier is a huge property with a hotel, two golf courses and all of the amenities you would expect from a resort. There is plenty to do for guests including fishing in the local rivers (punter Shane Lechler is a fan), along with a gun club, tennis and much more on the property.

It's an old resort that's been well kept especially on the landscaping side of things. Getting there isn't easy though. White Sulphur Springs is tucked away in the Allegheny Mountains.

Outstanding Weather

If you are traveling here for camp, be ready for high temps in the upper 70’s or low 80’s and down in the 60’s at night. Much more conducive to outside practices than Houston.

Practice Facility

It sits right across the street from the hotel and has multiple practice fields and a training center for the team to use for weight work and meetings. The team is there from 6 a.m. to about 9 p.m. each day with a break or two. Coaches are there all night and into the night with the players.

There are stands for fans to come and watch but very few fans attended last year. Houston fans were very unhappy (and still are) that the team was gone the entire camp. The team learned a lesson and now are only there for 12 days and will return home after they play Kansas City on Aug. 9.

There will be workouts at NRG Park open to fans.

History

The Greenbrier once served as a secret meeting spot for the government. There is an underground bunker where they would meet. It's open for tours.

Food and Hotels

In White Sulphur Springs, there are several restaurants about a mile from the Greenbrier. Great options range from burgers to pizza to Italian. The next town over is Lewisburg, about 15 minutes away, and many more options in the town center. Hotel options are in Lewisburg near the interstate.

