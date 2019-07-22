What to know about the facility being created for the 2020 Olympics gymnastics events

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre, where gymnastics events will be held for the 2020 Summer Games, will be ready by October.

That update and others were provided this week in Tokyo as press toured the new gymnastics centre.

The building is 80 percent complete, officials complete. It is primarily made out of wood and timber, which is designed to make athletes comfortable and confident, those providing the tour said. Actually, wood is used for many shrines in the Japanese culture.

The facility will seat 12,000 people and will be located in the northern part of Tokyo’s Ariake district where the Olympic/ Paralympic Village will also be located nearby.





