'What makes you think I would sit out Game 3?': James Harden's eyes won't be an issue

James Harden walks back onto the court after he was poked in the left eye by Draymond Green in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets hit the practice court for the first time since their Game 2 loss to the Warriors and James Harden made it clear that he’ll be ready to go despite the injuries to both of his eyes as a result of being hit by Golden State’s Draymond Green in the loss.

”I mean if I could play barely seeing last game, what makes you think I would sit out Game 3?” Harden said when asked if he’d be able to play in Saturday night’s Game 3 as the series shifts back to Houston.

Harden said things were improving and his vision is less blurry than it was two days ago.

“Still hurts, still tough, especially around bright lights,” Harden said.

“I can see y'all (media) a little better, that’s all that matters,” he added with a laugh.

He visited a doctor when the team arrived back from California on Monday.

"I went to go see a doctor yesterday when we landed. He said I’ll be good,” Harden said. “He gave me some stuff to calm it down, make it better.”

“(He’s doing) better,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said. “By Saturday, should be clear vision and ready to go.”

Midway through the first quarter of Game 2, Green and Harden were battling for a rebound and Green’s left hand came down on Harden’s face, hitting him in both eyes.

Harden left the game until returning in the second quarter. He proceeded to score 29 points the rest of the game in the Rockets' 115-109 loss.

“I’ve rolled my ankle 100 times, you kind of know how to deal with that,” Harden said. “When you have blurry vision and you can’t see, it’s really difficult. Still, no excuses.”

