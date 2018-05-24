What is in Rockets' P.J. Tucker's man purse?

HOUSTON - The Rockets are bringing high fashion to the NBA and they are getting a lot of attention for it.

KPRC2/Click2Houston was first to point out the designer labels some of the players have been wearing for game arrivals. Now we have another observation: P.J. Tucker has a man purse.

KPRC2's resident fashion guru, Sara Donchey, said it's called a hygiene bag. But I have a feeling it costs more than my last vacation. So I'm going to call it a man purse.

This is not shade, P.J. It's curiosity. What's in there, bud?

I have a few theories: Steph Curry's dance moves? Draymond Green's attitude adjustment? Steve Kerr's hair gel? Kevin Durant's next team?

Whatever Tucker is carrying around in there, I have a feeling Houston fans will be totally OK with it as long as he keeps killing it on the hardwood.

And this helps...Tucker has been spotted carrying a few variations of the man purse, but they are always Rockets red.

Trevor Ariza was also spotted carrying one before a recent game.

See below for photos of Tucker.

March 6

April 10

April 21

May 4

May 22

