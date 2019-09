KPRC

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and the matchup has fans talking after the loss to the New Orleans Saints last week night at the Superdome.

Here are some of the things we're seeing on social media ahead of the big game, from the cheerleaders to tailgating to game strategy.

I can't wait to eat Waffle House! #GameDay #Texans — I Need Sleep 🙃 (@87_abbygail) September 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.