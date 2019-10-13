What did we learn from the Astros Game 1 loss to the Yankees in the ALCS

Houston - Good news is that this ALCS is a best of seven so don't panic because there's still alot of baseball left to be played between the Astros and Yankees.

Two heavyweights went head to head at MMP Saturday night and New York came away the winner and now lead the series 1-0.

WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE ASTROS GAME ONE LOSS TO THE YANKEES?

ASTROS OFFENSE WAS SURPRISINGLY QUIET

The Astros managed just three hits all night . They only got one against Masahiro Tanaka who was outstanding and that came from Kyle Tucker. The Astros got little going all night. The Play of the game was in the 5th when Yordan Alvarez ripped a liner to Right that was caught by Aaron Judge who then doubled off Alex Bregman to kill the little momentum the Astros had.

TANAKA WAS TERRIFIC

More on this crafty Righthander who continued his playoff success against the Astros. Remember back in 2017 in the ALCS ? Tanaha had two great starts against the Astros and gave up only 2 runs. Saturday night Tanaka was efficient throwing just 68 pitches which was exactly what Yankees Manager Aaron Boone was hoping for.. His bullpen is now in great shape entering Game 2. Tanaka moved the ball well and worked his fastball and curve ball most of the night with the change up and slider occasionally against the Astros hitter.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT

Had to be that 5th inning line drive from Yordan Alvarez that was caught by Aaron Judge who then fired to first base to double up Alex Bregman. MOMENTUM KILLER!

YANKEES CO-MVP OF THE NIGHT

Tanaka is 1A and right behind him is Gleyber Torres. What a great night he had at the plate, Torres set the table with hsi 4th inning RBI double that made it 1 nothing . Then he added the HR in the 6th and more later in the game to finish with 5 RBI.

VERLANDER IS READY

After Saturday's Game 1 loss, it's on to the next one. Justin Verlander gets the ball in game two tonight. He will be on full rest unlike his last start in Game 4 of the ALDS when he pitched on just three days rest. Verlander spoke today at MMP and was in good spirits. He's a "Big Game guy" and will bring it Sunday night to help get the ALCS even at 1-1 going back to New York.

