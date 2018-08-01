'We'll see': Springer hurts shoulder during center-field dive against Mariners

HOUSTON - Houston Astros center fielder George Springer is listed as day-to-day Wednesday after a dive that left him with a sore shoulder.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Denard Span belted a hit to right-center field Tuesday night. Springer tried to cut the ball off and landed on his shoulder.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch took Springer out of the game in the second inning.

“Obviously, I landed on it a little awkwardly,” Springer told MLB.com after the game. “It’s a tough play, but we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Hinch seemed to agree about the nature of the play.

“He came off the field and was pretty sore and, I think, a little scared, too,” Hinch told MLB.com. “It was a weird play for him to try to cut the ball off.”

"It just didn't feel right," Springer said. "I know when it feels right and I know when it doesn't."

Springer’s injury is just the latest in a string of standout injuries. Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Brian McCann have recently been put on the 10-day disabled list. Altuve was moved to day-to-day status on Saturday.

