Welcome sight for Texans: Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice field

HOUSTON - It's been a slow start to camp for Texans defensive end and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who has slowly returned to drills while dealing with a contract situation that may not be resolved until the season is over.

The good news for the Texans on Monday was that Clowney returned to practice and went through a full workout for the first time since camp opened in late July.

“It was great, and I was happy to be out there with the team and get ready for the season,” Clowney said.

“Very special. It has been a long three weeks since camp started. Happy to be with the guys and looking forward to playing the Rams,” Clowney said.

WATCH: Jadeveon Clowney at Texans practice on Aug. 20, 2018

Being patient and not pushing himself has been difficult at times for Clowney throughout his rehab process.

“It’s been very difficult, but I had to be patient and had to take care of myself,” he said.

His contract has still not been extended by the team and Clowney was asked about that Monday after practice.

“I’m out here. I’m back and that’s all that matters,” Clowney said.

Clowney, who had 9.5 sacks in 2017 and 20 in his career, also said his knee felt great and he really wants to play some Saturday in Los Angeles against the Rams.

“It’s very important to get live plays and get our chemistry together. It would be great for me to get out there with the guys,” Clowney said.

The Texans play the Rams on Saturday at 3 p.m.

