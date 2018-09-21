Week 3: Texans searching for first win as Giants visit for home opener

HOUSTON -

It will be a showcase of two of the NFL's best receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr. when the Houston Texans and New York Giants meet on Sunday with both teams looking for their first win.

Hopkins likes Beckham's determination and grit, and sees similarities between himself and the New York star.

"Of course. He makes plays no matter where the ball is," Hopkins said. "He's not the tallest, I'm not the tallest, but he (goes) up and gets it. He just makes plays."

Beckham is a fan of Hopkins and said he has been admiring him since he was in college.

"I love his game," Beckham said. "I remember when we were playing them here and he had that catch against Prince (Amukamara) down the field and they called it back. Trust me, I have been watching him, watching him a long time."

Houston defensive end J.J. Watt raved about the knack both players have for making difficult catches look easy.

"I know they both can catch anything you throw their way," he said. "I know they both find a way to get open and find a way to make catches that 99 percent of people wouldn't be able to make, so they're obviously special playmakers, both of them."

Hopkins has 188 yards receiving with a touchdown this season and Beckham has 162 yards receiving. Giants coach Pat Shurmur noted that 6-foot-1 Hopkins is a bit bigger than the 5-11 Beckham, but also sees many of the same qualities in the two receivers.

"Their production can be similar in a lot of ways (and) I think they've got a lot of similar traits in terms of their competitive nature, their spirit, their ability to win their one-on-one matchups. There's really a lot of similarities. I think Hopkins is a little bit bigger, if I'm not mistaken, but for the most part, they're very similar guys."

Both teams will be looking for a big game from their star receivers to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole. The Texans lost to Tennessee 20-17 last week and the Giants fell to the Cowboys 20-13.

Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Some things to know about New York's game against Houston:

SEARCHING FOR A SACK

Watt had a solid performance last week in his second game since sitting out the final 11 games last year after breaking his leg, recording two tackles for losses and forcing a fumble. But the player who has twice led the NFL in sacks in his career still hasn't taken down the quarterback this season. It's been more than two years since Watt last recorded a sack after he also missed 13 games in 2016 because of a back problem. His last sack came Sept. 18, 2016, when he had 1 1/2 against the Chiefs.

He joked about needing to up his game since nose tackle D.J. Reader already has two this season.

"He leads the team in sacks from the nose guard position, so I need to start doing my job a little better," Watt said.

BARKLEY'S RECEIVING

New York running back Saquon Barkley set a franchise record with 14 receptions last week against the Cowboys and tied the NFL mark for most catches by a rookie. The second overall pick in this year's draft was asked if getting that many catches was a surprise.

"If any running back told you that he expected to have 14 catches in a game, he'll be lying to you," he said. "So obviously I did not expect that, but ... (the) Dallas Cowboys did a great job defensively taking away the deep threats and as a quarterback you got to go through your progressions and sometimes you go through your progressions and there's a check down to your running back. It just happened to be more times this game."

Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney raved about the young running back.

"He catches all the balls for them," he said. "He does everything for them. He's a very versatile back. He can catch it, run it. There's nothing the guy can't do. It's going to take a whole team effort to get him down on the ground."

INJURY WATCH

There are definite areas of concern for the Giants. Veteran John Greco is now the starting center. He replaces Jon Halapio, who broke his lower right leg and ankle last week. LB Olivier Vernon (ankle) has not played this season and is not full speed. Without their best pass rusher, New York has one sack this season. The biggest weakness might be at cornerback with starter Eli Apple nursing a hamstring. B.W. Webb replaced him in the third quarter and the Cowboys went after him. Expect the Texans to do the same with Will Fuller and Hopkins.

Here are some numbers to check out before the game:

OPENING LINE - Texans by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 0-2, Houston 0-2

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 3-1

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Texans 30-17, Sept. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK - Giants lost to Cowboys 20-13; Texans lost to Titans 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 29, Texans No. 28

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (24).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (1), PASS (21).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (21), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Giants have won last three meetings. ... QB Eli Manning is 3-0 with 710 yards, six TDs and three interceptions against Texans. ... Rookie RB Saquon Barkley had franchise-record 14 receptions last week. ... WR Odell Beckham has 98 receptions for 1,556 yards and 11 TDs in 13 career games against AFC. ... TE Evan Engram had seven receptions for 67 yards and TD vs. Dallas. ... S Landon Collins has two interceptions and fumble recovery combined in last four outings against AFC. ... LB Alec Ogletree has 17 tackles, forced fumble and 98-yard interception return for touchdown in two games against Houston while with Rams. ... CB Janoris Jenkins has forced fumble and two interception returns for TDs in last four road games. ... DT Damon Harrison had career-high 12 tackles in last meeting against Houston while playing for Jets. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for 310 yards with two TDs and one interception last week. He's thrown for 12 touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts at home. ... RB Lamar Miller ranks fourth in NFL with 166 yards rushing. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins had 110 yards receiving and touchdown last week. He had six catches for 116 yards in last meeting with Giants. ... DE J.J. Watt had two tackles for losses and forced fumble last week. Watt had seven tackles, including two for losses, and sack in last game against Giants. ... CB Johnathan Joseph has 169 passes defended since 2006, most in that span among active players. ... CB Kareem Jackson moved to safety in offseason and started there in Week 1, but moved back to cornerback last week after injury to Kevin Johnson. ... OLB Whitney Mercilus has 4 1/2 sacks in last four games against NFC. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney, who sat out last week with elbow injury, has 17 tackles for losses and six sacks in last seven games against NFC. ... Fantasy tip: Houston WR Will Fuller had eight receptions for 113 yards and TD last week and has five touchdown catches in last six games at home.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.