Webb, Smith connect on game-winning TD in Texans 16-13 preseason win vs 49ers

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers appeared headed for overtime in their preseason game at NRG stadium on Saturday night. But a 10-10 game into the 2:00 minute warning turned into a rather exciting 16-13 Texans win.

Third-string quarterback Joe Webb found rookie wide receiver Vyncint Smith open over the middle of the field and Smith hauled in the 41-yard throw as he was nearing the goal-line.

Referees on the field ruled the play a touch, though it appeared Smith's foot may have made contact with a 49ers defender as Smith landed on the turf just shy of the endzone.

Following a brief review, the call on the field was confirmed and the Texans took a 16-13 lead with 27 seconds left, which would turn out to be the final score.

For Smith, who is hoping to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent, it is a pretty big deal to make the game-winning reception.

“It was very special to get my first touchdown," Smith said. "Second catch and it’s the biggest play of my NFL career, so far. I’m enjoying it either way.

"(I) just read the defense and ran down the middle of the field and read which way I should go. I kept my eyes on Joe (Webb III) and (he) stepped up and made a good throw.”

Webb credited everyone around him for doing a great job on the play.

“Good job by the referees getting it right. Great job by Vyncint (Smith) making a big play," Webb said. "Great job by the offensive line blocking, giving me time and that’s the way you want to end it.

"That’s what every quarterback asks for in this league to have the ball with less than two minutes to go and get yourself in position to score to help your team win," Webb added. "That was a great team win."

