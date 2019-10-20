We love these moments of fans and players celebrating the Astros ALCS crown

The Astros beat the Yankees in classic fashion Saturday evening and are now headed back to the World Series.
Here are some of our favorite moments of fans and players celebrating the big win.
The Astros were all smiles holding up the ALCS trophy.
The Houston Astros pose for a photo as they celebrate their 6-4 win against the New York Yankees.
Manager AJ Hinch celebrates with the trophy following his team's 6-4 win.
Jose Altuve is awarded the ALCS MVP following his team's 6-4 win.
Orbit was way into the celebration.
Two of the team's biggest stars — Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve — embrace.
Josh Reddick celebrates in the locker room.
And here are a few Tweets from fans and others celebrating:
Are trophies champagne-proof? pic.twitter.com/QgyB1vKjg3 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2019
#Astros fans having a time. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Xhu9011xnr — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) October 20, 2019
Careful with that trophy @RealJoshReddick pic.twitter.com/k4le9QhY77 — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) October 20, 2019
Party at our house! #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/HxjTaQlbLB — Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2019
