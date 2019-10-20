We love these moments of fans and players celebrating the Astros ALCS crown

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Alex Bregman #2 and Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrate with their teammates in the locker room following their teams 6-4 win against the New York Yankees in game six of the American League…

The Astros beat the Yankees in classic fashion Saturday evening and are now headed back to the World Series.



Here are some of our favorite moments of fans and players celebrating the big win.



The Astros were all smiles holding up the ALCS trophy.

The Astros pose for a photo as they celebrate their 6-4 win against the New York Yankees.

The Houston Astros pose for a photo as they celebrate their 6-4 win against the New York Yankees.

Manager AJ Hinch celebrates with the trophy following his team's 6-4 win.

Manager AJ Hinch celebrates with the trophy following his team's 6-4 win.

Jose Altuve is awarded the ALCS MVP following his team's 6-4 win.

Jose Altuve is awarded the ALCS MVP following his team's 6-4 win.

Orbit was way into the celebration.

Two of the team's biggest stars — Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve — embrace.





Josh Reddick celebrates in the locker room.

Josh Reddick celebrates in the locker room.

And here are a few Tweets from fans and others celebrating:

