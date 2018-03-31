Ways Rockets can clinch overall No. 1 seed in the NBA

AP

HOUSTON - As this magical regular season continues, the Houston Rockets just keep checking off the boxes of accomplishments one by one, the latest the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference.

With seven games remaining that's what they've earned -- something the franchise has never held before heading into the postseason.

They are at 61 and 14 on the season in the midst of another 10 game winning streak, the third winning streak of 10 games or more this season for the team with the best record in the NBA.

"This was another goal we hoped to reach (and) we're glad we did," said head coach Mike D'Antoni.

"It's pretty important, but there is still another one we hope to reach, getting that top overall seed, which we will, but still have to get it done," the coach said.

Their magic number to clinch the best overall record in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the entire NBA postseason sits at 2. The Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference are the last team standing in that race, but any combination of Raptors' losses and Rockets wins equaling 2 will give that top overall seed to the Rockets, obviously something they've also never held in franchise history.

The Rockets could clinch home court advantage throughout the entire playoffs, including the NBA Finals as early as Saturday. If the Rockets beat the Suns on Friday night and the Raptors lose at Boston on Saturday night, then the Rockets would clinch the top overall seed for the playoffs.

