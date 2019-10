Associated Press

Jose Altuve's ninth inning homerun in Game 6 of the ALCS sent the Astros to the World Series and turned Minute Maid Park into a frenzy on Saturday night.

After the Yankees tied the game in the top of the 9th inning, Altuve answered with a two-run drive to left-center.

You won't get tired of watching that homerun anytime soon.

Here it is.

