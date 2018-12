Watch Sunday Night Football on KPRC2

HOUSTON - NBC Sports and KPRC2 are excited to once again bring NFL fans Sunday Night Football.

Tune in to KPRC2 to watch the games

Watch the live stream on your desktop, laptop or tablet here.

Here's the list of dates and matchups for the 2018 SNF season on KPRC2:

Thurs. Sept. 6 NFL Kickoff: Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 9 Week 1: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Sun. Sept. 16 Week 2: New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Sept. 23: Week 3: New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions

Sun. Sept. 30: Week 4: Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

*Sun. Oct. 7 Week 5: Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans!

*Sun. Oct. 14 Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots

*Sun. Oct. 21 Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Oct. 28 Week 8: New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Nov. 4 Week 9: Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots

*Sun. Nov. 11 Week 10: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Nov. 18 Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

**Thurs. Nov. 22 Thanksgiving: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints

*Sun. Nov. 25 Week 12: Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Dec. 2 Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

*Sun. Dec. 9 Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears

*Sun. Dec. 16 Week 15: Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

*Sun. Dec. 23 Week 16: Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Dec. 30 Week 17: TBD vs TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Game

