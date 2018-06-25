Watch LeBron James' great reaction to his son's dunk attempt

MIAMI - LeBron James looked like any other father as he watched his 13-year-old son play basketball in Miami over the weekend.

LeBron James Jr. -- also known as “Bronny” -- received a very vocal response from the crowd after his first in-game dunk attempt.

The effort caught his dad by surprise. The elder James jumped to his feet when his son almost pulled it off. James appeared to be having a good time watching "Bronny."

The camera caught him doing some dance moves, including the Dab.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.