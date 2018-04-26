Was Lance McCullers jealous of Justin Verlander's Rockets seats?

HOUSTON - There were a lot of famous faces in the crowd Wednesday night when the Rockets closed out round one of the Western Conference playoffs. Some had better seats than others.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. posted an Instagram story from the game. As a huge Astros fan (you say stalker, I say fan) three things stood out to me while watching the clips he posted:

(1) He wore his World Series Champions ring around his neck. Just when you think this guy can't get any cooler, he does something like this! #swoon

(2) He appeared to be enjoying the game in a sweet suite. He's a world champion. He deserves to watch in style.

(3) He might have been a tad bit jealous of Justin Verlander's seats. The Astros ace and his wife, Kate Upton, watched court-side as the Rockets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves from the playoffs. McCullers posted a (zoomed-in) picture of Verlander and Upton with an arrow pointing at his teammate. It said "I see u @justinverlander." He also added: aka unicorn-emoji. Well, there were 44 unicorn emojis to be exact.

I mean, maybe he was jealous. Maybe he was just punking his teammate. Whatever it was, it was highly entertaining. Keep those posts coming, Lance! Your stalkers (I mean fans) are loving it!

