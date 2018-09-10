Was Jose Altuve safe or out at home during Astros-Red Sox game?

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros reacts after he is tagged out at home plate in the seventh inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros are in Detroit for a series against the Tigers starting Monday night, but many fans are still talking about a key play from Sunday night's game in Boston.

During a 5-5 tie game in the seventh inning, Jose Altuve was called out when sliding home, but the replays seemed to show that he touched the plate before being tagged by the Red Sox catcher.

After nearly four minutes of reviewing the play, the call stood and Altuve was out.

The Red Sox went on to win 6-5, thanks to a walkoff hit by Mitch Moreland in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch spoke out against the call.

"He did get in there. It's clear as day," Hinch said. "I'm tired of these questions because replay's set up for precisely that type of play, and we feel like we have clear evidence."

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick tweeted out a screen grab of the play, with the word "Out" in quotation marks.

Justin Verlander takes the mound Monday against his former team in Detroit. First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. CT.

