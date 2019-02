Wade Miley, Astros agree to $4.5 million, 1-year deal

Astros manager A.J. Hinch, new pitcher Wade Miley and GM Jeff Luhnow on Feb. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Astros filled an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with 32-year-old left-hander Wade Miley.

Miley could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses under the deal announced Friday.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole head a rotation also projected to include Collin McHugh and possibly Brad Peacock.

Dallas Keuchel became a free agent after the World Series and remains unsigned.

Miley was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts and 80 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

He agreed to a minor league contract in mid-February, made three starts at Double-A Biloxi, then joined the Brewers in early May. He went on the disabled list with a strained oblique after just two starts and did not return to the Brewers until July 12.

Miley had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts - in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, he walked leadoff batter Cody Bellinger, then was replaced by right-hander Brandon Woodruff in an unusual strategy employed by Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Miley earned $2,743,011 last year, which included a prorated share of his $2.5 million salary and $700,000 in performance bonuses based on innings and starts.

An eight-year major league veteran who was an All-Star in 2012, Miley is 71-76 with a 4.26 ERA. He also has pitched for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016) and Baltimore (2016-17).

Handshakes, signatures, and a presser. All in a days work for the newest #Astros pitcher. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zwfNbl6dP1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.