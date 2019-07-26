VIDEO: Watch Astros fan's savage souvenir ball trickery against A's

An Astros fan smiles after his souvenir ball trick on July 24, 2019.

HOUSTON - An Astros fan showed his true colors after he managed to snag a souvenir ball at the A’s game Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The young fan grabbed the ball wearing an A’s shirt, but quickly shed the shirt to reveal his Astros shirt hidden underneath.

NBC Sports correspondent Jesica Kleinschmidt called the kid “vicious” in her tweet showing the moment.

WTF. This kid is vicious. pic.twitter.com/eJRoOZ0AGh — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 24, 2019

In her report, she wrote, “To add to the savagery, he threw down the A's shirt and ran back to his seat with the other young fans who appeared to be impressed with the entire scene.”

What do you think of the stunt? Let us know in the comments.

