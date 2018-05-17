VIDEO: Usher dancing returns to Toyota Center during Houston Rockets game

HOUSTON - Usher dancing has returned to The Toyota Center.

Wednesday night, two men in usher uniforms at the Houston Rockets game brought down the house with their dancing.

Video of the usher dance has been viewed more than 180,000 times on Twitter via the NBA.

This isn’t the first time someone dressed as an usher has made waves at a Rockets game. The usher seen in the latest video is the one seen in this video from a game about a month ago.

While these “ushers” appear to be at least semi-professional, the amateur dancers at the Rockets games are pretty impressive, too. Check out this fan dance-off from January.

