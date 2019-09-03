VIDEO: Player head-butts referee during high school football game

DAYTON, OHIO - An ugly scene unfolded during a high school football game in Ohio last week.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Dunbar High School was trailing Cincinnati's Roger Bacon High school 23-8 with seven minutes left in the first half when a Dunbar player head-butted a referee.

The player was wearing a helmet at the time.

Watch the incident in the video below.

After the incident, the game was called and Roger Bacon was declared the winner.

In a statement, the Dayton Public School District apologized for the incident.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.