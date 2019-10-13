Verlander set to pitch Game 2 of ALCS

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros walks to warm up prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in…

In 2006, Justin Verlander made his first career postseason start against the New York Yankees.

"I remember running out of gas. At that point in my rookie year, I was running on fumes.. I gave it everything I had," said Verlander.

In 2019, he's obviously much more seasoned, and knows the Yankees inside and out.

"They have a bunch of different ways to hurt you," said Verlander. "They have speed, they have guys who are really aggressive, they have guys that aren't.. I mean it's just a good mix. You have to have a unique game plan for every single guy. You have to be able to adjust quickly because they do as well."

Although Verlander's game last week in Tampa didn't go as expected, the Astros have full confidence that he's rested and ready to go. They should, as Verlander is currently 4-0 in his six postseason starts against the Yankees. Verlander was the ALCS MVP in 2017 after winning Game 6 against New York.

"We've got all the confidence in the world in Verlander," said Alex Bregman. "He's an unbelievable pitcher and we're looking forward to it."

Stick with KPRC on all platforms for your Astros coverage.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.