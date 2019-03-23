Verlander, Astros agree on $66 million, 2-year contract extension, report says

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 15: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros catches the ball after giving up a home run to Jim Adduci #37 of the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob…

HOUSTON - As spring training winds down, the Astros continue to ensure that the group that helped Houston win its first World Series in 2017 will remain together for the next several years.

Just one day after announcing a five-year, $100 million extension for third baseman Alex Bregman, reports indicate the team has agreed with ace pitcher Justin Verlander on a two-year extension, as he would have been entering the final year of his contract.

The deal would be for two seasons, through 2021, reportedly for $66 million.

Verlander, even in his mid-30s, has been spectacular in his year-plus in an Astros uniform. He has posted a record of 21-9 with a 2.32 ERA over 39 starts. He has also gone 6-1 in nine postseason appearances with Houston.

Last season, Verlander's first full season with the Astros, he finished second in the AL Cy Young voting. It was the sixth time in his career he finished in the top five in the Cy Young award voting. He won the award in 2011.

