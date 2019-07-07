USWNT's World Cup in numbers

CNN image

(CNN) - From Megan Rapinoe's iconic celebration to Alex Morgan sipping tea after scoring against England in the semifinals, the US Women's National Soccer Team at the World Cup has caused quite the stir.

And seemingly everyone from US President Donald Trump to basketball player Sue Bird has had their say on the reigning champion.

But one thing is certain about this team and its players: they are record breakers.

Unlucky 13 for Thailand

Seven different US players scored in the 13-0 win against Thailand in the group stages, with Alex Morgan bagging five goals.

The USWNT's victory is the biggest win in the history of the Women's World Cup, surpassing Germany 's 11-0 result against Argentina in 2007. It's also the largest margin of victory in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men's and women's).

Morgan also became only the second player in Women's World Cup history to score five goals in a single game, 27 years after fellow US international Michelle Akers managed this feat in November 1991.

On top of all that, Samantha Mewis' opening goal for the USWNT was the 800th goal scored in Women's World Cup matches, with the US team responsible for 116 of them, more than any other nation.

Tournament specialists

The USWNT is packed with hugely experienced players and many of them have contributed to the US' unparalleled success in the competition, reaching the semifinals of every Women's World Cup.

They are the only nation to have reached the semifinals of all eight FIFA Women's World Cups that have been held since the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Victory over England in the semifinals put the USWNT in their fifth final and ensured the US became the first country to reach the Women's World Cup showpiece event three consecutive times.

They played Japan in the final in 2011 and 2015, and have now surpassed both Japan and Norway, who have both played in two consecutive finals.

That winning habit

The USWNT set a new World Cup record of 11 successive wins with victory over England in the semifinals, beating Norway's previous record of 10 victories in a row, set between 1995 and 1999.

The US will look to make it 12 when they face the Netherlands in Sunday's final as they seek to defend their 2015 crown.

On top of that, the USA are unbeaten in their last 16 Women's World Cup matches -- 13 wins and three draws -- and have never lost a World Cup game they have scored first in, winning 36 and drawing four.

The best of the best

The USWNT's head coach Jill Ellis is on course to make history in Sunday's final.

Having won her 101st match as US manager against England, the English-born Ellis is looking to become the first coach to win the Women's World Cup twice.

Ellis' US team stormed to the World Cup title in 2015 -- beating Japan 5-2 in the final -- and the 52-year-old's name would be etched in the record books with victory in Lyon.

Becoming the face of the team

You might agree or disagree with what Megan Rapinoe has been saying during the World Cup, but what's not in doubt is that's her forthrightness hasn't distracted her in any way.

She's now scored five times at this World Cup, becoming the first player to score two goals in successive games in the World Cup since Brazilia Marta in 2007, after the American's braces against Spain and France.

Her opening goal against France is where THAT celebration came from.

Getting fans to look the part

To go along with their success on the pitch, the USWNT is also reaping success off the field.

Nike CEO Mark Parker announced in the company's earning call on Thursday that the USWNT's home jersey is also now Nike's highest-selling soccer jersey -- men's or women's -- for a single season in company history.

Made from 100% recycled polyester fabric, half of which is sourced from plastic bottles, sales of the kit have even surpassed leading European club sides such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

